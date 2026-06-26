CompanyCam conducts round of layoffs amidst indicators of continued traction

In recent public postings on LinkedIn, former CompanyCam staff indicated a round of layoffs and potential reorganization at the Lincoln-based construction tech startup.

“After five incredible years as a Senior Creative Director at CompanyCam, I’ve recently joined the ranks of many others affected by organizational layoffs at no fault of our own,” Karley Johnson said in a post. “While the timing is never ideal, it’s opened the door for new possibilities, and I’m embracing the change with optimism.”

Another employee, Hank Ball, was hired in October 2025 as a multimedia producer. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2025.

“After almost a year at CompanyCam, I was recently affected by a round of layoffs, along with some incredible people, as part of a marketing-wide reorg,” Ball said in a post. He emphasized his appreciation for the team and experience.

“I was genuinely mentored by people who answered every question I threw at them, pushing me to grow as a creative,” he added.

CompanyCam offers job site management solutions for everything from communicating across crews and tracking project progress through photos. With a $2 billion valuation, the startup became Nebraska’s first unicorn company. Its $415 million Series C fundraising round last year helped push 2025 to be a record-breaking year in venture capital raised in the state.

Earlier this year, CompanyCam announced its first-ever business acquisition.

CompanyCam’s website currently mentions open positions in engineering and machine learning, as well as roles in operations, product and sales. Previous LinkedIn posts show the company’s interest in graphic design and social content positions earlier this year.

CompanyCam did not respond in time prior to publication. SPN will update the story as it develops.