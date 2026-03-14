CompanyCam acquires California construction fintech startup Beam

Lincoln-based construction tech startup CompanyCam has made its first-ever acquisition with Beam Finance Inc. — a financial software company in the contractor space. Leadership said this deal will enable a pooling of resources and experiences to strengthen their products and better fill the gaps of their customers’ needs.

CompanyCam Founder and CEO Luke Hansen said this is his company’s first acquisition of another company. It comes as CompanyCam recently completed a Series C fundraising round in August 2025 and became Nebraska’s first startup unicorn.

“Rule No. 1: Don’t reinvent the wheel. Go steal something,” Hansen said. “I say that tongue in cheek because … you want to learn from other people.”

Hansen said CompanyCam wanted to expand into the financial management side of construction projects. So, he said, the company looked to learn from the Beam team and Adam Eagle, the startup’s founder and CEO.

“They really knew what they were doing … in a more focused area than we were,” Hansen said.

Eagle said he launched his startup in San Francisco in 2022 with a desire to create something more impactful on small businesses. With a background in fintech and an interest in housing and architecture, Eagle said he talked to contractors to identify a need to consolidate and modernize their “pen and paper” habits.

Eagle said Beam quickly gained traction and expanded its offerings by leveraging artificial intelligence. The platform can assist clients with tasks such as writing estimates and managing invoices and expenses. The startup raised an $11 million Series A round earlier this year.

“We weren’t really shopping around to get acquired,” Eagle said. “It was kind of this just right time, right story and right people — it just made sense.”

Eagle said he and his team became familiar with CompanyCam through interacting at the NAHB International Builders’ Show and initially forming an integration partnership between their software solutions. He said he wasn’t familiar with Nebraska’s startup community, but he acknowledged that in an ecosystem like Nebraska with only a few major players, it’s possible to stand out and draw in skilled talent from the area. He also said Beam’s company culture was compatible with CompanyCam’s — such as with experimenting with new technologies like AI.

Both founders said movement and consolidation efforts will occur across their offices around the country but that employees will not be forced to move to specific hubs.

CompanyCam and Beam will continue operating and working independently in developing their tech and solving their customers’ problems, the founders said. Eagle said CompanyCam has given Beam the opportunity to exchange ideas and to scale under CompanyCam’s guidance and network.

“All of the learnings that we’ve had and all of our expertise can be applied to (our platform),” Eagle said. “But now we have the resources of a 400-person company instead of a 20-person company.”

Hansen said CompanyCam is always hiring.

“You want to grow in revenue, but you also want to grow in how you operate in the responsibility you take and the size of problems that you tackle,” Hansen said. “Acquiring a company is sort of a part of growing up for our business.”