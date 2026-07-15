- Register for the Tech Nebraska Microsummit on manufacturing and AI on Tuesday, July 21, in Norfolk.
- Omaha 100 is hosting its Capital Conversations speaker series on Tuesday, July 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the NOMA in Omaha.
- Open office hours hosted by Nebraska Enterprise Fund are happening in both Beatrice and South Sioux City on Tuesday, July 21, starting at 10 a.m.
- Register for the Nebraska.Code() software development conference July 22-24 in Lincoln.
- The Nebraska Chamber and Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement are hosting the Welcoming Workforce Summit on Thursday, July 23, in York. The event is open to the public and will feature workshops and speakers discussing the current immigration landscape and the state’s workforce needs. Register here.
upcoming events, July 15
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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