- Join AI Omaha for a two-track evening of learning on Thursday, Aug. 6, in Omaha.
- Northeast Community College is hosting the grand opening of its iHub in downtown Norfolk on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The space offers a fabrication lab, workforce development training and youth STEM programming.
- Lincoln AI is hosting its August meetup on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln.
- The Commonwealth in Omaha announced it is now accepting applications for its next round of Idea Lab entrepreneurship and founder programming. You can learn more about the organization and its offerings here.
- Applications for the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Fall 2026 Program are due Friday, Aug. 21, for early-stage founders.
upcoming events, August 5
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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