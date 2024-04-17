Upcoming Events: April 17

- The McGrath North Legal Series continues every Thursday in April. It’s a free course to provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive understanding of the legal aspects involved in starting a business, hosted at Elevator Co-Warehousing in Omaha.
- Attend the next Scale Omaha event: From Startup Employee to 2X Founder w/ Derek Homann, Co-Founder of Workshop, on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-8pm, at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Register for the Nebraska Startup Job Mixer on Friday, April 19, 4:30-6:30pm at The Granary in Ralston.
- Check out a startup event tripleheader in Lincoln on Friday, April 26 starting with VC Office Hours with the Husker Venture Fund, 2:30-3:30pm at The Barnyard. Startup Shop Talk on Hiring & Firing will immediately follow in the same space, 3:30-4:30pm. The event trio ends with Founders & Friends Happy Hour next door at Bierhaus Maisschaler. No advance registration required.
- RSVP to meet our team at the SPN Meetup in Kearney, Friday, April 26, 5-7pm at Thunderhead Brewing Company.
