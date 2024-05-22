- Meet Ani Schutz, the SPN multimedia reporter and newest team member.
- The IO2024 Summit will kick off the first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week in November.
- Josh Bartels was officially named as the next Nebraska Angels executive director.
- From PitchBook: Nebraska’s very own Grit Road Partners is recognized as one of the top VC investors in Agtech (see page 25).
- The initial Silicon Prairie Startup Week schedule is posted online. Watch this space for updates as the programming continues to evolve. Let us know if you want to get involved by submitting your information here.
Updates from around the ecosystem: May 22
