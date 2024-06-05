Silicon Prairie News

Updates from around the ecosystem: June 5

Stefanie Monge

  • AIM Institute is hosting the inaugural Big AI Conference in Omaha in conjunction with the annual Heartland Developers Conference in August.
  • NMotion recently celebrated the 100th startup to go through its accelerator and announced a plan to invest $3M in 30 more companies.
  • NMotion is now accepting applications for its fall cohort through Sunday, June 16.
  • This year’s AgTech Connect conference is happening at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus in July and will focus on sustainable technology.
  • Watch a replay of the Innovations in Agricultural Technology panel event featuring Grit Road Partners, Invest Nebraska, The Combine and startups, including Marble Technologies, ALA Engineering and Grain Weevil.
