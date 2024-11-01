Applications open for 2025 LaunchLNK startup grants

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) has opened applications for the 2025 LaunchLNK grants, providing an opportunity for Lincoln-based companies aiming to scale. The application period is open now through Nov. 25.

The LaunchLNK grant has supported 30 early-stage companies since its start in 2018. The program offers financial support and strategic resources to help startups grow in Lincoln.

The 2025 program will award six high-growth startups a grant package that includes $20,000 in non-dilutive funding alongside $15,000 in resources like chamber of commerce memberships, professional services and mentorship connections.

According to Kathy Andersen, LPED’s Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, in a press release—the program’s aim is to give startups an early boost that can create significant returns for Lincoln’s economy.

“LaunchLNK fosters a vibrant Lincoln startup ecosystem by connecting startup companies with not only financial resources but also valuable networks and in-kind services provided by our dedicated partner network,” Andersen said.

Last year’s cohort is listed here. The cohort was selected from a pool of 82 applicants. The program has steadily grown in reach, with the number of grants awarded each year increasing from just one in 2018 to six as of 2023. LPED hopes that these investments will continue to support job creation and attract further capital to Lincoln.

For more details or to apply, visit LaunchLNK.com.