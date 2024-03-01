Entrepreneur and writer Tony Bock is creator of the daily OMAPOD podcast and newsletter. Bock recently sat down with me, SPN Editor Stefanie Monge, to talk about the first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week.

The 3-part series shares the backstory of why SPN and our partners saw an opportunity for a multi-city, multi-day event series to connect and celebrate Nebraska’s startup community. Plus, insight into what it’s like to be an indie media outlet serving a niche audience. You’ll also hear details of how to submit your startup to the pitch competition with a $10k grand prize.

This week on SPN, get a behind the scenes look at Silicon Prairie Startup Week via OMAPOD. Then be sure to join us at events Nov. 11-16, 2024!