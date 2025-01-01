Tech Nebraska recently convened a group of technology leaders and policymakers in Lincoln to discuss efforts to support pro-business and pro-growth policies during the 109th Nebraska Unicameral Legislative Session. Tech Nebraska, founded in 2023 in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is the state’s first technology trade association.

Read more about Tech Nebraska’s plan for the upcoming year, including its newly-launched Tech Caucus. Plus, get details of the proposed Business Innovation and Startup Act in the story on SPN.