Catalyst is now open in Omaha’s Edge District on the former site of Omaha Steel Works. The new 170,000-square-foot coworking and incubator space is designed to spark collaboration among startups, entrepreneurs, corporations, resource providers and academia.

With prime proximity to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Catalyst developers envision attracting organizations working in HealthTech and bioscience innovation. However, the facility is open to all “innovative companies that are eager to work in a collaborative space, fostering ideas.”

Initial tenants include Bio Nebraska, UNeMed, Invest Nebraska, RespirAI Medical and ViaRx. A coffee shop and brewery are set to open this spring and summer.

Read more about what the new innovation hub has to offer in the story on SPN.