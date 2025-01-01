Four robotics innovators recently completed the first-ever Nebraska Innovation Fellowship, a 20-week program hosted by Nebraska Innovation Studio in Lincoln. With access to equipment, mentorship and $2,500 in material credits, each fellow developed a working prototype to solve a real-world problem.

The showcase marks the launch of a new effort to support technical talent in Nebraska and turn early-stage concepts into investable, scalable products. With the Heartland Robotics Cluster’s federal funding winding down, the program is looking for new partners to help grow future cohorts.

In other news, we’re thrilled to welcome JPMorganChase as the first partner in our new sponsorship program.

JPMorganChase is helping us grow our coverage and meet the information needs of Nebraska’s startup and innovation community. Their support enables us to keep telling stories that matter. Check out the latest sponsored story with JPMC: The Rise of Microbusinesses in Rural America, a look at how small but mighty businesses are powering economic growth in rural communities.

