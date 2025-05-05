Prairie Portraits: Claudia Munoz-Najar

Meet Claudia Munoz-Najar, Co-founder and CEO @ Build Más

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

Over the last 15 years, I’ve discovered a deep passion for building things from the ground up. My first venture was JousJous.com, an e-commerce brand selling handmade accessories from Latin America. I started it with a desire to connect global customers with talented artisans — and to prove to myself that I could create something of value from an idea.

Later, I was recruited to start the Executive Education division at UTEC, a top engineering university in Peru. I was ExEd’s employee #1, with a blank slate and a big vision. I built the team, designed the programs and scaled it to serve thousands of professionals across the country. I loved watching it grow, but even more I loved seeing the impact it had on the people and companies we served.

That’s what entrepreneurship means to me: turning ideas into impact. And now with Build Más, I get to use those skills to support Hispanic contractors here in Nebraska and beyond. Helping others bring their business ideas to life has been one of the most rewarding parts of the journey.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Start before you’re ready. I’ve learned how important speed is when you’re building something new, but it’s funny how that only really clicks once you’re already behind the wheel. Looking back, I’d definitely tell myself: just start. Don’t overthink it. You don’t need every answer to take the first step.

Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There’s always someone who’s a few steps ahead and willing to lend a hand if you’re open and clear about what you need.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

The entrepreneurial journey is a roller coaster of emotions. That’s why it’s so important to have a community around you to ride along. For me, that’s my husband — my pillar and biggest supporter. It’s also my co-founder, who brings energy and perspective, and the Nebraska entrepreneurial community, which continues to inspire me.

When I need a reset, I turn to nature or meditation. A walk, a bike ride or even a few quiet minutes of reflection help me clear my mind and reconnect with myself.

This year, being part of Pipeline and the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) has also been a huge source of inspiration and support. Both have introduced me to incredible mentors and peers who are walking similar paths and genuinely want to see each other succeed.

And then I come back to the why. With Build Más, we’re building something that empowers Hispanic contractors to run more professional, profitable businesses. That mission grounds me — it reminds me that even on hard days, we’re making a difference.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

A few years ago, I paused my career to support my family through a major international move during the pandemic. We had just relocated from Peru to Nebraska. My kids were in high school, and my daughter was beginning her gender transition. It was a time of deep change, vulnerability and uncertainty.

Rebuilding professionally in a new state — without an existing network — and launching a startup focused on an underserved community has been one of the most meaningful and difficult challenges I’ve faced. With Build Más, we’re working to empower small business Hispanic contractors who are often overlooked by both tech and financial systems.

We’re also doing this as two Latino, immigrant co-founders — at a time when less than 2% of venture capital goes to Latino entrepreneurs, despite the fact that Latinos are starting businesses at a higher rate than other segments of the population. The odds may be stacked against us, but the need — and the opportunity — are undeniable.

I’ve overcome this challenge by investing in personal growth, leaning into community, and staying deeply connected to our mission. We’re not just building a product — we’re building economic mobility for a community that has been historically underfunded and underrecognized.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

By supporting local founders who are building for underserved communities. For Build Más, that means helping us reach more small business Hispanic contractors in Nebraska and nationwide. That could mean sharing what we’re doing, introducing us to trade groups or organizations that support them, or simply spreading the word.

Referring us to contractors who might need our help or connecting us with potential partners makes a real difference. And one of the most impactful ways the community can help is by funding early-stage founders, especially those building outside of traditional networks. Access to capital at the beginning can unlock so much potential.

Every introduction, conversation and investment helps us bring better tools to the people who build our communities every day.