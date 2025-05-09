Speakers needed for the Greater Omaha Chamber’s POWER Conference on workforce development

The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting speaker submissions for its new POWER Conference scheduled for Oct. 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The event will explore current workforce-related challenges and offer solutions to address them. Topics of focus include upskilling, tapping into the region’s talent pools and strategizing for future employee and tech trends.

“The POWER Conference is envisioned as a catalyst for new connections and actionable insights that propel the region forward,” said Chief Workforce Excellence Officer Dell Nared Jr. in an email to SPN.

Speaker submissions are due May 23. The Omaha Chamber is looking for leaders in the following areas:

People : Human resources topics and strategies in building representative, productive teams

: Human resources topics and strategies in building representative, productive teams Opportunities : Methods for professional development, career advancement and upskilling

: Methods for professional development, career advancement and upskilling Workforce : Future trends and regional insights in hiring and retaining talent

: Future trends and regional insights in hiring and retaining talent Excellence : Changes to build a positive work culture and methods to explore untapped talent pipelines

: Changes to build a positive work culture and methods to explore untapped talent pipelines Retention: Career pathways and ways a workplace can evolve to fit employee needs and spark engagement

According to the Omaha Chamber, the POWER Conference is aimed at executives, HR professionals, entrepreneurs, small business owners and community leaders. It will also serve as the fusion and next iteration of the previous Conference on Opportunity, Diversity and Equity (CODE) and HIRE Conference put on by the chamber.

“The merging of CODE and HIRE into the POWER Conference stemmed from the recognition of our shared audience and the potential for a more cohesive, impactful event,” said Nared.

“By integrating discussions around talent attraction, talent retention and employer excellence, we aim to tackle the comprehensive challenges and opportunities within Omaha’s talent pipeline and workforce opportunities in a singular, powerful platform,” he continued.

The Omaha Chamber announced the POWER Conference following the creation of the Workforce Excellence Department to tackle brain drain.

Learn more about the speaker submission process on the POWER Conference event page.