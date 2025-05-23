A seasoned economic development professional with national experience and Nebraska ties has been named the executive director of the Omaha Inland Port Authority.

Garry Clark’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment as the port authority is advancing two cornerstone initiatives: a $90 million Airport Business Park and a $30 million Innovation District designed to foster entrepreneurship, research and workforce development in North Omaha.

Launched in 2024, the Omaha Inland Port Authority was established to drive investment and development in an approximately 300-acre area near Eppley Airfield and major rail lines. You can see the boundaries in the image above.

