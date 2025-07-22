NMotion Accelerator Fall 2025 cohort applications due Aug. 17

NMotion powered by gener8tor is searching for six startups from the Great Plains region to participate in its next accelerator that kicks off in October. Applications are open to early-stage, high-growth companies and are not limited to any specific industry or business model. The deadline to apply is Aug. 17, with early admission beginning Aug. 3.

NMotion is a Nebraska-based accelerator program that invests $100k for 7.5% equity in each selected company. Cohort members receive one-on-one coaching, networking opportunities and access to additional resources and services. Programming runs biannually in the spring and fall, with the upcoming cohort running Oct. 29-Feb. 13.

Part of the NMotion experience revolves around connecting to and fostering relationships with startup companies around Nebraska at later stages in their growth. For example, the NMotion Accelerator Spring 2025 cohort exchanged insights, hardships and advice with leaders behind local companies, including Workshop and Elevator.

“I don’t want founders to tell the story they tell on stage,” said Scott Henderson, NMotion managing principal and general partner of the gener8tor Great Plains Fund. “I want them to share what they would say backstage behind the curtain.”

In a LinkedIn post, Spring 2025 cohort member and Immigify Co-founder and CEO Emma Olorunsheyi described his “intensive and deeply engaging experience” with NMotion and the impact of collaborating with fellow founders.

“[It] helped us validate key hypotheses, refine our go-to-market strategy and uncover a clear path toward revenue actualization,” Olorunsheyi said.

You can learn more about NMotion and how to apply by going to its website.