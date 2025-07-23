- AgTech Connect highlights national security risks, global markets and generative AI’s role in agriculture
- NMotion accelerator fall 2025 cohort applications due August 17
- Meet AIM Institute CEO Dala Alphonso in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Nominations are open for the annual Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska competition
- Apply to speak at Heartland Developers Conference by July 31
updates from around the ecosystem, July 23
