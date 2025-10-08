- JumpStart challenge winners announced at Silicon Prairie Startup Week in Lincoln
- Frontier Tech Lab launches at UNL, unlocking affordable prototyping and innovation for Nebraska
- AI readiness and business outcomes take center stage at Heartland Developers Conference
- MCC Business Development Center offering office hours and other resources for entrepreneurs
- Meet Krystal Rider, President @ Omaha Data Science Academy (ODSA)
Updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 8
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
