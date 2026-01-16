Founders can apply to pilot solutions with Werner Enterprises in new accelerator program

Transportation and logistics company Werner Enterprises and local startup support organization the Nebraska Startup Academy (NSA) are partnering to support Midwest founders. The Werner Exchange offers participants direct product testing opportunities, expert mentorship and industry connections. The program is designed for founders seeking enterprise validation for their logistics solutions.

While the 12-week program is centered on the transportation market, all “solutions that move the industry forward” and could benefit Werner’s operations are welcome to apply. Examples include products that address anything from safety and sustainability to workforce efficiency and customer satisfaction, according to the announcement from the NSA.

By the end of the accelerator, participants will get the chance to showcase their solutions to investors and industry leaders and potentially form commercial partnerships.

Werner and the NSA are currently looking for three to five founders with startups at pilot-ready to commercialization stages. “Startups in the Midwest will get priority” as the hybrid accelerator will involve virtual sessions and in-person offerings, according to the announcement.

“The gap between a ‘cool pilot’ and true enterprise scale is massive,” Werner Executive Vice President and CIO Daragh Mahon said in a LinkedIn post. “We built the Werner Exchange to bridge that gap, and partnering with the Nebraska Startup Academy was a no-brainer.”

Mahon has previously shared his views on the significance of community partnerships and tech adoption for business success. Werner has participated in the NSA’s Corporate Pitch Days that connect corporations with founders and has used solutions from startups to fill holes in its tech stack.

Founders interested in the program can apply to the Werner Exchange accelerator through this link. Additional questions can be directed to the NSA team.