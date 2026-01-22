It’s been a little over two years since Kellee Mikuls closed Swishboom, the tech startup she founded in Omaha to connect users with high quality on-demand child care. Now, Mikuls is the executive director of workforce development nonprofit Ignite Nebraska.

Mikuls’ experience and connections in the startup community have shaped the way she approaches building out the team and programming as the leader of Ignite Nebraska. The nonprofit trains underemployed adults in high-demand skills and helps them find sustainable employment leveraging those new skills.

Mikuls sees this as a two-sided solution to address poverty and underemployment while adding more folks to the tech workforce pipeline in the state.

Read more about Mikul’s vision for Ignite Nebraska and her path from startup founder to nonprofit executive director in the story on SPN.