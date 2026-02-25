- Omaha Inland Port Authority connects with local businesses to discuss needs and collaboration
- Meet Jonell Tempero, managing director of U.S. operations at RespirAI Medical, in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Guest Editorial from Heath Mello: Support Nebraska business with LB 1185
- How not to jeopardize your potential patents with AI
- NU System launches AI Institute to help Nebraska lead in AI research, education and integration
updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 25
ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
