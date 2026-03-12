From horse health to student meal deliveries: Meet the six LaunchLNK grant recipients of 2026

The Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) recently announced the six startups accepted into its annual LaunchLNK grant program. Narrowed down from 63 applicants this year, the selected companies each receive $20,000 in non-dilutive funds and gain access to about $15,000 worth of business support services.

Beginning in 2018, LaunchLNK helps startup founders to scale their companies in order to generate revenue and jobs and bolster the Lincoln economy. Founders gain access to mentorship opportunities, networking referrals, legal services and other resources and aid through the program.

According to a press release, there have been 36 LaunchLNK graduates — cumulatively raising more than $100 million in follow-on funding and grants.

Recently appointed LPED Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Abby Bartholomew said the startups chosen this year demonstrate high-growth potential and have participated in other accelerator and customer validation programming. The initiatives founders have turned to include The Combine, the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship, NSF I-Corps and Pipeline Pathfinders.

“This year’s applicants were exceptionally competitive partially because many founders are coming into the process much further along than we’ve seen in the past,” Bartholomew said in an email to SPN.

“In this most recent pool, about 95% of applicants were already past the ideation stage, meaning they weren’t just pitching ideas, they were actively building products, testing their markets or gaining early traction,” she added.

The six companies in the 2026 LaunchLNK cohort:

DineU: A food-ordering platform made for universities and dining services providers that enables order deliveries through meal plans and student delivery drivers. Led by Landen Fogle, Tage Zerby, Ryan Flatley, Emmett Myers and Harith Himdan.

Doomsun: A fintech company building a market intelligence platform that uses algorithmic trading to identify trade opportunities based on market conditions. Led by Joe Smith and Daemian Mack.

GrazeStat: An agtech company that uses cameras and computer vision to track and analyze horses in order to monitor changes in their behavior that indicate health concerns. Led by Sean Fintel.

Kimto: A platform to assist families with legacy planning. The solution offers a secure hub for tracking familial health concerns and establishing documentation for financial and governance decisions. Led by Kimberly and Anthony Goins.

MicroFarm OS: A platform with the goal of helping users turn unused land and backyards into microfarms for additional income. It promises assistance with planning gardens and connecting with local buyers to sell produce. Led by Jake Christensen.