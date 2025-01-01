Nebraska startups raised $527.9 million in venture capital in 2025, the most ever for the state in a single year. Data compiled by Invest Nebraska identified 66 VC deals. Nebraska ranks 30th in the country for the total amount of VC funding raised last year.

The top three industries with the most money raised were B2B software, agtech and health care. CompanyCam’s massive Series C round last summer played a major role in the 2025 outcomes.

Read about the top 10 deals, median deal size and Nebraska VC trends over time in the story on SPN.