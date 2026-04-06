The idea that collaboration between the Nebraska startup ecosystem and tech talent coming from Offutt Air Force Base could be beneficial isn’t new. Yet both communities remain siloed. Air Force vets turned startup founders were a driving force behind a new group dedicated to bridging the gap.

Last week the B2G Guild (short for “business to government”) held its first meeting to connect the defense and startup worlds in Nebraska. Navigating defense technology and the startup landscape isn’t easy. Tech built for the military doesn’t always have a direct application to consumers. Meanwhile, an opportunity exists to leverage a startup approach to speed up defense innovation.

Around 40 attendees spanning tech, AI, startups and defense showed up to the inaugural gathering. Read more about what the B2G Guild hopes to accomplish and how you can get involved in the story on SPN.