Four UNL student-led startups are ready to take their companies to the next level after developing their ideas in the Raikes School Startup Studio. The startups were front and center last week to showcase what they’ve accomplished with a $100k investment and lots of sweat equity.

Startup Studio is designed to give students career-building experiences by solving real problems. But instead of working on a problem for an existing business, Startup Studio enables students to build their own companies from scratch.

The opportunity comes complete with startup capital, a team, industry connections and mentorship.



SPN caught up with the 2025-2026 Startup Studio cohort to find out about their progress and what comes next. Read all the updates in the story on SPN.