- Sign up for Blueprint to Business interactive business plan workshop, Thursday, April 23, 4-5:30 p.m., at Central Community College – Kearney Center.
- Stop by Founder Friday happy hour, Friday, April 24, 4-5 p.m., at Boiler Brewing Company in Lincoln.
- Connect with local, state and federal government buyers at Meet the Buyers 2026 | Virtual Conference, online April 28-30.
- You’re invited to Idea Pub: Startup Showcase, Thursday, April 30, 1-3 p.m., at Catalyst Omaha in the EDGE district.
- RSVP to the May AI Omaha meetup, AI in Action: From Strategy to Real-World Impact, Thursday, May 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Farm Credit Services of America.
upcoming events, april 22
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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