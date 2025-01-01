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Around two dozen Nebraska companies received VC funding in the first quarter of this year. SPN worked with Invest Nebraska to create a snapshot of venture activity in the state for Q1 2026.
The list of funded startups has quite a few familiar faces along with some newcomers. Agtech and medtech startups both had a strong showing.
See the round totals, investors, company location and more in the story on SPN.
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