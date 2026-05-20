- More than a hackathon: Open Range and Techstars bring startup weekend to Omaha June 5-7
- All-women cohort of entrepreneurs competed for over $91k worth of prizes at Pitch Black 2026
- Meet serial entrepreneur Thanh Nguyen in the latest Prairie Portrait
- On 15th anniversary, the Business Innovation Act is a showcase for Nebraska government policy gone right
updates from around the ecosystem, May 20
·
Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply