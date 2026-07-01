- MAC Chamber, in collaboration with Nebraska Enterprise Fund and Chase Bank, is putting on a Grind and Grounds coffee meetup for entrepreneurs and professionals. The event is taking place Thursday, July 9, at The Venue at Highlander. Register here.
- Nominations end Friday, July 10, for the 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Awards. Place your nomination here.
- Apply for free legal help with your startup. The Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic at the University of Nebraska College of Law is taking applications until Wednesday, July 15.
- Registration is open for AgTech Connect 2026, Wednesday, July 15, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
- Register for the Tech Nebraska Microsummit on manufacturing and AI on Tuesday, July 21, in Norfolk.
upcoming events, July 1
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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