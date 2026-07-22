- Get into the orbit of defensetech, startups and Offutt by registering for the B2G Guild: Working Lunch on Tuesday, July 28, in Omaha.
- Check out Nebraska’s medtech scene at Idea Pub: Morning Edition on Thursday, July 30, at Catalyst.
- Register for the Nebraska Small Business Conference on Saturday, Aug. 1, in Grand Island.
- Registration is open until July 25 for the Flyover Fintech conference on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Nebraska Innovation Campus.
- Join AI Omaha for a two-track evening of learning on Thursday, Aug. 6, in Omaha.
upcoming events, July 22
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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