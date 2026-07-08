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upcoming events, July 8

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  • Nominations end Friday, July 10, for the 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Awards. Place your nomination here.
  • Join the Lincoln AI meetup, Tuesday, July 14, at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln. The featured talk will be “The Interface Is Dissolving: Designing UI for an Agentic World.”
  • Apply for free legal help with your startup. The Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic at the University of Nebraska College of Law is taking applications until Wednesday, July 15.
  • Registration is open for AgTech Connect 2026, Wednesday, July 15, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
  • Register for the Tech Nebraska Microsummit on manufacturing and AI on Tuesday, July 21, in Norfolk.
  • Register for the Nebraska.Code() software development conference July 22-24 in Lincoln.
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