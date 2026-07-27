- Five Things: AgTech Connect 2026
- Meet Parker Crane, Co-founder and CEO @ Merchcast in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Buildertrend built an AI chatbot to help customers. Here’s what it learned
- Investor to founder: Nebraska Angels executive director looks to use AI to improve private investing
- Veterans launch B2G Guild to connect defense and startup ecosystems in Nebraska. Updated: Organizers said this recurring event is shifting to a lunch format, running from noon to 1 p.m. at Big Grove.
updates from around the ecosystem, July 29
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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