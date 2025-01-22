Updates from around the ecosystem, Jan. 22

- The Kiewit Luminarium announces Mathew Sinclair as the new CEO to head the Omaha STEM Museum.
- This week’s Prairie Portrait features Chuck Norris, startup veteran and managing director of Nelnet.
- Tech Nebraska held a legislative meet and greet to foster connections and action for the 109th legislative session.
- Pillen budget proposal would bury all ‘good life’ districts, but lawmaker holds out hope for a fix, writes the Nebraska Examiner.
- Simply Business ranked Nebraska #10 on its list of states where new businesses are most likely to succeed. Nebraska ranked #5 in the percentage of businesses surviving past the third year.
