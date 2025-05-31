Apply to speak at the annual Tech Nebraska Summit in Omaha

Tech Nebraska is accepting speaker proposals for its annual summit happening on October 30 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capital District. The Tech Nebraska Summit is a convening of tech executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, students, tech professionals and enthusiasts interested in positioning Nebraska as a hub for tech innovation.

Tech Nebraska is the state’s first technology industry trade association. It was started in 2023 with a mission to connect and strengthen Nebraska’s technology community by driving industry growth to position the state as a leader in the future of technology and innovation by advocating for tech-forward public policies and developing a diverse, talented tech ecosystem.

According to the call for speakers, the event will curate conversations “that push Nebraska’s tech ecosystem forward — on everything from AI and entrepreneurship to community building, innovation, and industry transformation.”

Summit organizers say the event will offer attendees the chance to:

Connect with peers and leaders in the tech sector

Learn about and get advice from successful entrepreneurs

Build on your existing skills and expertise

Explore policies that could advance Nebraska’s status as a tech hub

Get insight on the latest technology trends

Explore tech career opportunities in Nebraska

Share your vision for the future of tech in Nebraska by applying to speak at the 2025 Tech Nebraska Summit.

See topics that were discussed in previous years in coverage of the 2024 summit and 2023 summit.