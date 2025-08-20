- Things to know: Silicon Prairie Startup Week 2025
- Meet Changmou Xu, co-founder and CSO at A+ Berry in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Nominations are open for inaugural STEM Impact Awards
- Tech Nebraska announces new executive director to lead policy efforts
- How have sentiments evolved five years after Omaha business leaders committed to racial justice through CODE
updates from around the ecosystem, august 20
·
