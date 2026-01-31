Guest Editorial: Five easy steps to speak up for startups at the state level

The following is a guest editorial from Scott Henderson, managing principal of NMotion powered by gener8tor. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Silicon Prairie News, its staff or its affiliates. We welcome diverse perspectives and encourage open dialogue on the topics that shape our startup and innovation community.

Do you remember that feeling of shock and helplessness when the Business Innovation Act programs were paused last fall? It was a wake up call and the start of something important.

No one is coming to tell our stories and highlight our role in building the future of the state’s economy. You and I need to do that, so we can help state government leaders make better decisions.

The Nebraska Legislature 2026 Session is pivotal for the startup community. Now is the time for us to galvanize our efforts to make sure your voice is heard when it comes to the Business Innovation Act and other policies impacting startups.

Those who show up and speak up determine which laws get passed in the Nebraska legislature. You are a citizen of this state and it’s time to use your voice.

So how do you play this game?

Step One: Understand the process

It is really quite amazing how 2 million people decide on laws and budgets, especially under the 49-person Unicameral legislature. Here’s a crash course on how the proverbial sausage is made. Image courtesy of Scott Henderson

The clock on this 60-day session has already started ticking. State senators have submitted their bills and the governor has proposed his budget. Now, it’s time for community input.

Each bill gets assigned to a committee, which is where citizens can testify in person and/or comment via an online form. The committee can either hold a bill, kill it or advance it to the floor with or without amendment.

Those bills advanced to the floor get put up for debate and a first vote (aka General File). Bills passed then get put up for more debate and a second vote (aka Select File), and those that pass get put up for even more debate and a third vote (aka Final File). The whole time they are on the floor, state senators are wheeling and dealing with amendments and listening to constituent feedback.

Bills that pass during Final File go to the governor for signature or veto. In the last week, it’s a mad dash to the finish line as they tie up all kinds of loose ends. Especially if there are any veto override votes. After 60 days, the dust settles. All along the way, your voice matters and you can speak up in a few different ways.

Step Two: Find your state senator

Your state senator works for you and needs to weigh your interests and opinions. You will want to find out which committees they sit on, which bills they have submitted and what their legislative priorities are. Go here to find your State Senator and how to contact them.

Step Three: Choose your bill(s) to champion

This legislative session, you have these startup related bills to champion:

LB100: Establish the Office of Entrepreneurship in the Department of Economic Development, encourage state agencies to contract with startups and require the state pension fund to Invest in Nebraska startups.

LB999: Establish the Business Innovation and Startup Commission to help guide state government decisions.

LB1015: Create a Business Innovation Reserve Fund to provide long-term stable funding of the Business Innovation Act programs.

Step Four: Speak up to support relevant bills

As a Nebraska citizen, you have many different ways to voice your support. Testify at a committee hearing for/against a bill, leave online comments for/against a bill, send an email or call your state senator’s office to share your stories, and attend in-person startup community events at the capitol. Get creative, stay authentic and be respectful.

Step Five: Stay informed

No matter how you choose to speak up and show up for Nebraska startups, thank you!