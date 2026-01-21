- Three sites being explored for Airport Business Park as leaders work to rebuild community trust
- Meet Nebraska Wesleyan University Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Sarah Spitsen in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Applications are open for Nebraska founders interested in the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program
- NE Chamber hires Luisa Smith to lead lobbying for Tech Nebraska as director of government affairs
- Founders can apply to pilot solutions with Werner Enterprises in new accelerator program
updates from around the ecosystem, Jan. 21
