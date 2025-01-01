At the NE Chamber annual meeting last week, CEO Todd Bingham celebrated the organization’s past year. The chamber has supported research on issues from energy to child care, increased its workforce development efforts and continued to advocate for businesses across Nebraska.

However, Bingham acknowledged that Nebraska is slipping in its economic development efforts. While the state does well across a variety of rankings, in business surveys, other states like Georgia, Texas and Ohio take top billing for attracting new business.

The meeting also addressed AI policy and workforce needs that affect startups and big companies alike, featuring experts from Don’t Panic Labs, Tech Nebraska and Google.

Read more and the challenges and opportunities in adopting pro-growth and innovation-forward strategies in Nebraska in the story on SPN.