Prairie Portraits: Shelby Strattan

Meet Shelby Strattan, Investment Manager @ Invest Nebraska

Invest Nebraska is a nonprofit venture development organization that partners with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to support entrepreneurs in the state. Initiatives range from supporting the ventures of University of Nebraska-Lincoln college students to fostering robotics talent in the state.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I didn’t set out to be an entrepreneur in the traditional sense, but I’ve always been drawn to people who are willing to build before there’s certainty.

Early in my career, especially while working in finance and later in agriculture and venture, I saw firsthand how uneven access to capital, legal support and the right introductions could dramatically change outcomes. I watched great ideas stall simply because someone didn’t know who to call or how to navigate the system.

Supporting entrepreneurs became a way for me to close that gap: helping founders turn momentum into durable businesses while contributing to a stronger, more connected ecosystem here in Nebraska.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I would tell myself that clarity comes from action, not from waiting until everything feels perfectly thought through.

Early on, I put a lot of pressure on myself to make the “right” move every time. What I’ve learned since is that progress comes from thoughtful iteration: making informed decisions, learning quickly and adjusting.

I’d also tell myself to trust my instincts sooner and to ask better questions, rather than assuming there’s a single correct path or someone else who has it all figured out.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

When things feel overwhelming, it’s usually because I’m too deep in the weeds; when they feel stagnant, it’s often because progress is happening quietly. I try to zoom out and reconnect with the longer arc — the founders we’ve supported, the companies that are standing and performing well and the ways the Nebraska ecosystem is stronger today than it was even a few years ago.

On a more tangible level, getting out into the community helps immensely. Attending 1 Million Cups or spending time at places like Millwork Commons or Catalyst is always energizing. Those spaces are where local innovation is actually happening, and you almost always run into someone new (and many familiar faces) who reminds you why this work matters.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been learning to operate comfortably in ambiguity. I’ve worked across finance, agriculture, venture and economic development — fields where there often isn’t a clear playbook and where success depends on navigating uncertainty well.

Over time, I’ve learned to treat ambiguity as a design constraint rather than a weakness: gather strong inputs, make a decision, stay accountable and adapt quickly. That mindset shift has been foundational to how I work today.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

I’ve been so encouraged by how the community has shown up in recent months to support the Business Innovation Act, which is a core pillar of Nebraska’s innovation and startup ecosystem.

The outpouring of founder testimonials, letters of support and coordinated advocacy was incredible to see and did a powerful job of illustrating the real, long-term impact the program has had on companies across the state. Moments like that reinforce how important it is for us to stay unified in our efforts — especially when it comes to protecting and strengthening the infrastructure that allows innovation to take root and scale in Nebraska.

My hope is that the community maintains this momentum and continues to engage actively with founders, first-time operators and ideas that may not look obvious at the outset. One of Nebraska’s real strengths is its willingness to collaborate across sectors, generations and disciplines. Warm introductions, shared context and genuine curiosity go a long way here.

The more we support one another with openness and pragmatism, the more resilient and investable our ecosystem becomes.