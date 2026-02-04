- Invest Nebraska expands access to AI and entrepreneurship education through Microsoft initiative
- Meet Invest Nebraska Investment Manager Shelby Stratton in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Guest Editorial: Five easy steps to speak up for startups at the state level
- Startup ecosystem support organization Open Range announces first permanent CEO
- North Omaha elected leaders unite for new economic development initiative to boost workforce and community investment policies
updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 4
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply