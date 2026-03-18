- From hackathon idea to govtech startup serving Nebraska cities
- Meet Silicon Prairie Center founder Kirk Zeller in the latest Prairie Portrait
- CompayCam acquires California construction fintech startup Beam
- MCC unveils new biotech program to prep workers and careers in Nebraska
- From horse health to student meal deliveries: Meet the six LaunchLNK grant recipients of 2026
updates from around the ecosystem, March 18
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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