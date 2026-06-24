- Applications open for the second cohort of the Steel Works Health Accelerator
- Tickets available for OMA x AI, UNO’s June 30 conference on all things artificial intelligence
- Meet Martha Garcia-Murillo, dean of the UNO College of Information Science and Technology in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Hudl celebrates 20 years, demonstrating global growth and reach in sports video analysis
updates from around the ecosystem, June 24
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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