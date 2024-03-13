- Read about the all new Silicon Prairie Startup Week—a combined celebration between Omaha and Lincoln, happening Nov. 11-16.
- Lincoln (No. 3) and Omaha (No. 9) both made the Coworking Cafe list of America’s Top Cities for Work/Life Balance & Mental Health 2024.
- See what’s new at SPN’s parent organization in this update from Nebraska Journalism Trust Executive Director Matt Wynn.
- Save the Date for 2024 Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie (no affiliation with SPN) on Oct. 28-29.
- Registration is open for the next 10 Hour Challenge in Kearney on Saturday, April 27.
Updates from around the ecosystem: March 13
