Best of 2024: Most read stories on SPN

The most popular stories on SPN in 2024 covered corporate innovation, preparing Nebraska’s workforce to compete in the innovation economy and startup funding announcements. Revisit highlights from the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Nebraska over the past year with the stories below.

Corporate innovation

From Silicon Valley to Nebraska: Monolith’s journey of innovation

Clean energy company Monolith’s expansion in Nebraska marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, creating environmental advantages and economic impacts for the state. Read the story here.

Catalyst: building a regional hub for healthcare innovation

Catalyst, Omaha’s upcoming healthcare innovation hub, is set to revolutionize the local biotech and medtech landscape. Opening in early 2025, the facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center will foster collaboration among startups, researchers and healthcare professionals. Read the story here.

Nebraska’s first Google Fiber office is coming to Millwork Commons

Google Fiber is opening its first Nebraska office in Omaha’s Millwork Commons neighborhood with construction expected to start this spring. This is on the heels of Google investing $1.2B in Nebraska infrastructure in 2023 alone. Read the story here.

Preparing for the innovation economy

UNO’s Nebraska deterrence lab partners with NATO for space deterrence wargames

Nebraska students are participating in North Atlantic Treaty Organization wargames through the Nebraska Deterrence Lab at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The lab studies multi-actor deterrence and provides real-world experience for students seeking government jobs. Read the story here.

Transformational training and workforce development with industrial robots

Now you can earn certification in robot operation through the Nebraska Innovation Studio (NIS) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus. The Universal Robots CORE Certification curriculum offers a comprehensive three-day program building skills in robot programming, operation, troubleshooting and optimization. Read the story here.

Sprinkk launches innovative R&D Lab lab, factory to boost candy startups

Sprinkk founder and candy scientist Tessa Porter has opened two new candy development facilities in Nebraska. The Omaha R&D lab and Albion manufacturing site aim to lower barriers for new confectioners and foster innovation in candy production. Read the story here.

Investing in Nebraska startups

Elevator secures $1.6 million in funding and expands co-warehousing model beyond Nebraska

Elevator raised $1.6M in order to expand its co-warehousing and co-working concept outside of Omaha. Des Moines has been announced as the next Elevator location, while the team also explores opportunities in Kansas City. Read the story here.

Meet the six companies in the fall 2024 NMotion accelerator

NMotion powered by gener8tor announced its investment in six startups, including four from Nebraska, in the Fall 2024 accelerator cohort. Each company received $100k in exchange for an equity stake and will participate in a 12-week program to help them grow their businesses. Read the story here.

Nave Analytics secures $400k in pre-seed funding for its irrigation analytics tool

Nebraska agtech startup Nave Analytics raised a $400k funding round to advance its irrigation efficiency technology and expand into global markets. Read the story here.

Corral Technologies raises $1.38M to expand virtual fence solutions across the U.S.

Corral Technologies, a Nebraska agtech company that develops virtual fencing solutions for ranchers, has secured $1.38M in funding to accelerate the expansion of its technology across the United States. The latest funding round was led by Chicago-based M25, with participation from Grit Road Partners and Invest Nebraska. Read the story here.