- Lincoln-based SaaS startup Beehive Industries was acquired by government technology company CivicPlus in January.
- Four Nebraska entrepreneurs were selected to join Pipeline’s 2025 cohort: one as a fellow and three more as part of the Pathfinder program.
- Meet Peeq Pro Co-founder and CEO Tom Chapman in this week’s Prairie Portrait.
- Agtech startup Grain Weevil announced that its grain bin safety and management robot is now available for pre-order exclusively in the Midwest.
- Southeast Community College just opened its new Sandhills Global Technology Center to help tackle tech workforce gaps in Nebraska.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 12
