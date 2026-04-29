- Applications for the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2026 cohort are due May 17
- Meet Allison Beninato, founder and CEO of CAMcerta and Inspire Collaborative Health Association, in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Meet the winners of the Nebraska Center for Entrepreneurship’s 2026 Entrepreneur Awards
- The Gr8er Plains Summit aims to encourage individuals to invest in VC-backed Midwest startups
updates from around the ecosystem, April 29
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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