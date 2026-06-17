- Lincoln-based Driive announces nearly $800k pre-seed round with support from CompanyCam founder
- Ignite Nebraska launches initiative to match upskilled local talent with Omaha employers
- Meet Omaha 100 CEO Trevon Brooks in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Sweet Stash, a proudly Nebraska-raised candy startup, brings a revolution to the sweets industry
updates from around the ecosystem, June 17
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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