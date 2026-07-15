- Applications open for the next round of the Techstars Founder Catalyst pre-accelerator
- Meet The Pennycress Company Founder and CEO Jason Thomas in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Hudl announces its 19th acquisition, adding a fundraising solution to its tech suite for coaches
- Goldenrod Therapeutics raises $6.5 million to test UNMC-created drug that could change modern medicine
updates from around the ecosystem, July 15
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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